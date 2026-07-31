Kansai Electric enables loyalty points-to-JPYC conversion on Polygon

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A Kansai Electric Power rewards subsidiary enabled conversion of MOACT’s NORM Points into JPYC on Polygon, creating a route from closed-loop loyalty points to a yen-pegged stablecoin that can be held or transferred in HashPort Wallet.

Key Facts

Scope: MOACT’s NORM Points convert to JPYC on Polygon with storage and transfers via HashPort Wallet.

Asset: JPYC is a 1:1 yen-pegged stablecoin governed by Japan’s Payment Services Act.

Change versus prior state: Points previously redeemed mainly for gift cards and closed-loop rewards; now convertible into an on-chain asset with broader payment utility.

Positioning And Rationale

Loyalty points are digitized balances with limited portability. Converting points to a regulated stablecoin makes balances transferable, spendable, and compatible with external wallets and services. The initiative targets practical payments rather than speculation.

Local Regulatory Fit

A yen-pegged stablecoin aligns with Japan’s consumer payments context and regulatory framework under the Payment Services Act. This approach differs from US dollar-centric rails or EU MiCA pathways and focuses on domestic usability over exchange trading.

Role Of Polygon

Polygon supplies the on-chain rail with low fees and fast settlement suitable for small-value consumer transactions and app integrations, matching its strategy around payments and enterprise use cases.

User Experience Via HashPort Wallet

HashPort Wallet provides the interface for balance visibility and transfers. Reducing friction around keys, gas, and network selection increases the likelihood of successful consumer adoption within a rewards app flow.

Scale And Outlook

The integration is narrow in scope. User counts, conversion volumes, and retention remain unproven. It demonstrates a realistic pathway for consumer stablecoin usage by upgrading familiar reward points into portable digital money.

TL;DR

MOACT enabled NORM Points to convert into JPYC.

Stack: Polygon for settlement, HashPort Wallet for custody and transfers.

JPYC: Yen-pegged stablecoin under Japan’s Payment Services Act.

Source: JPYC, Polygon, and integration materials for the Kansai Electric rewards conversion. Additional details: Jpyc.