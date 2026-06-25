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Kalshi seeks funding at $40 billion amid prediction market growth

**Kalshi seeks $40B valuation in funding talks**

Kalshi is reportedly in discussions to raise new capital at a valuation near $40 billion, signalling that regulated prediction markets are gaining mainstream appeal.

The model turns outcomes—from politics to sports—into tradable contracts. Liquidity and broader participation make these markets useful for pricing signals.

Crypto-native traders helped normalize this behaviour. Platforms like Polymarket showed how fast users can organize around events, while Kalshi’s regulated structure attracts traditional capital.

Regulatory risk remains the main hurdle. The CFTC and state regulators are pushing oversight, concerned some contracts resemble gambling.

A $40B valuation would give Kalshi resources to fight legal battles, lobby policymakers, and expand institutional partnerships—potentially accelerating market growth.

This stage mirrors crypto’s early trajectory: rapid capital inflows before clear rules are set. Investors are betting prediction markets will become a permanent fixture in fintech, not a short-lived speculative trend.

Source: Financial Times