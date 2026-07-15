Chainlink integrates U.S. Commerce macro data for Arbitrum, Polygon inflation-linked bonds

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Chainlink adds U.S. Commerce macro data; validates inflation‑linked bonds on Arbitrum and Polygon

Chainlink brought U.S. Department of Commerce macro data on-chain. The feeds power validation for inflation‑linked bonds on Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC) (source).

Published July 15 (Chainlink press).

Why investors care. Reliable macro oracles are core for tokenized assets and structured settlement. This update adds a verifiable input for on-chain contracts across chains (source).

Key facts:

Verified U.S. Commerce macro data feeds integrated into Chainlink oracles (source).

Supports settlement and validation of inflation‑linked bonds on Arbitrum and Polygon (source).

Targets institutional use cases that need compliant, auditable data (source).

For traders, watch LINK liquidity and flows. For builders, the takeaway is infrastructure readiness: cross‑chain apps can reference vetted U.S. macro prints on-chain (source).

Bottom line. One more trusted data input for structured products and tokenized RWAs. The market now has a concrete feed to evaluate, not a headline to interpret (source).