Blockchain.com integrates Polymarket prediction markets, expanding on-chain access for users

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Blockchain.com partners with Polymarket, embeds on‑chain prediction markets

Blockchain.com will integrate Polymarket’s on-chain prediction markets. The move was announced on July 15 via Chainwire.

The integration embeds prediction interfaces for Blockchain.com users. It expands access to Web3 prediction markets within a mainstream crypto platform. Source: Chainwire.

Blockchain.com teams up with Polymarket to offer on-chain predictions through its platform Chainwire

User access depends on smart contract integration rules, as outlined in the announcement Chainwire

The update focuses on product integration and access, not a pricing call Chainwire

Why it matters now. The July 15 release lands in a week where markets have been sensitive to product changes and policy headlines. A credible integration that touches access and market structure draws attention. Source: Chainwire.

What to focus on. Stay close to the announcement. The tangible points are interface embedding and smart contract–based access. Those are the pieces investors can evaluate today. Source: Chainwire.