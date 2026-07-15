eToro buys stake in Extended to tap on-chain derivatives market

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eToro buys stake in on-chain derivatives protocol Extended

eToro took a strategic stake in Extended. It links a retail broker with DeFi derivatives source.

eToro invested in Extended, an on-chain derivatives protocol source.

The move connects a mainstream broker with DeFi trading rails source.

It signals ongoing interest in non-custodial derivatives source.

Why now. eToro sits in a wider market debate. Traders watch liquidity and risk. Builders watch deployability. Compliance teams watch operating models source.

Read narrowly. This is one concrete step. Not a price call. It adds a datapoint on eToro’s DeFi scope source.

The eToro angle. If security, focus on dependencies and user protection. If product, focus on access and liquidity. If governance or research, focus on survivability in implementation source.

Risks remain. A stake does not ensure adoption. Proposals need support. Products need users. Charts need confirmation. Compliance tools need integration source.

Watch next signals. Developer feedback. Exchange support. Regulatory response. Wallet integration. Liquidity changes. Ongoing market reaction after headlines fade source.

What’s next. Either a narrow update, or a theme. Durable stories recur through usage, liquidity, enforcement, governance, or developer adoption. For now, it’s useful but early source.