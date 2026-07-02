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FairShake launches 2026 midterm push with $193M led by Ripple

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**FairShake enters 2026 midterms with $193M crypto-backed fund led by Ripple**

FairShake, the bipartisan crypto super PAC, started the 2026 U.S. midterm cycle with a record **$193 million** in funding — the largest war chest of any industry-linked committee. **Ripple**, **a16z**, and **Coinbase** dominate its donor list.

Ripple added **$25M** in late 2025, following CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s push for continued political engagement. **a16z** contributed **$24M**, and **Coinbase** added another **$25M**, bringing the second-half inflows to about **$74M**, per Politico.

FEC data show that since 2023, FairShake and affiliates have received roughly **$93.5M** from Coinbase, **$45M** from Ripple, and **$67M** from Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz.

The PAC operates through three arms — FairShake, Protect Progress (Democratic focus), and Defend American Jobs (Republican focus) — allowing targeted political spending.

The funding surge aligns with Senate progress on a **comprehensive crypto market-structure bill**. The Senate Agriculture Committee is set for its first vote, while the Banking Committee remains gridlocked over the SEC–CFTC jurisdiction. FairShake intends to use its capital to **reward pro-crypto lawmakers and penalize opponents**, echoing its earlier $195M spend that helped push stablecoin legislation in 2025.

FairShake spokesperson **Josh Vlasto** said the group is “united behind our mission” to support crypto-positive leaders.

According to **Bloomberg Government**, FairShake now surpasses both finance and healthcare super PACs in available funds. The **broader crypto PAC ecosystem totals $221M**, with **$189M already deployed** in early primaries, as reported by Reuters.

Analysts view this as one of the most aggressive single-industry interventions in U.S. electoral history — signaling that crypto has fully institutionalized its lobbying power ahead of key **digital asset legislation** battles in 2026.