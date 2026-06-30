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Fidelity Digital Assets outlines five catalysts that help end crypto bear markets

Fidelity Digital Assets mapped five recurring catalysts that have preceded the end of past crypto bear markets. The firm frames them as structural signals, not a timing tool, in a new note on its research and insights portal.

Key drivers Fidelity is tracking:

- The four-year halving cycle for Bitcoin, which tightens new supply before demand rebounds, per Fidelity Digital Assets.

- Institutional-grade custody. Better controls, reporting, and insurance reduce friction for large allocators, per Fidelity.

- Macro liquidity. Lower rates and easier financial conditions have historically aided risk assets, including crypto, per Fidelity’s note.

- Regulatory clarity on custody, token classification, stablecoins, ETFs, and exchanges, which cuts uncertainty for capital, per Fidelity.

- Product development. ETFs, staking, tokenized assets, payment rails, scaling, and wallet upgrades translate interest into investable access, per Fidelity.

Fidelity cautions against turning these patterns into a calendar. A halving tightens supply, but demand still must show up. Better custody broadens access, but institutions still need a thesis. Clearer rules help, yet price can move against consensus, per the report.

The takeaway: conditions tend to improve under the surface before sentiment does. By the time confidence returns, several of these catalysts are usually already in motion, according to Fidelity Digital Assets.