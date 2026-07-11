Gate releases apology, claims safety, draws user backlash over
1 min
Gate published an apology statement. It says the platform is safe and that it did what it could.
Gate posts apology; skips accountability, reaction turns negative
- Gate issued an apology note, shared via X. Source on X
- The statement claims Gate is secure and asserts it acted to the best of its ability. Statement summary
- The note does not include a direct apology to alleged victims. Source
- It offers no explanation for reported employee-led dogpiling of a victim. Source
- Community response shown in the thread is negative. Community reaction