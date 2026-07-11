Gate releases apology, claims safety, draws user backlash over

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Gate published an apology statement. It says the platform is safe and that it did what it could.

Gate posts apology; skips accountability, reaction turns negative

- Gate issued an apology note, shared via X. Source on X

- The statement claims Gate is secure and asserts it acted to the best of its ability. Statement summary

- The note does not include a direct apology to alleged victims. Source

- It offers no explanation for reported employee-led dogpiling of a victim. Source

- Community response shown in the thread is negative. Community reaction