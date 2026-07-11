취미생활방📮
1 hour ago
Bearish

Gate releases apology, claims safety, draws user backlash over

min

Gate published an apology statement. It says the platform is safe and that it did what it could.

Gate posts apology; skips accountability, reaction turns negative

- Gate issued an apology note, shared via X. Source on X
- The statement claims Gate is secure and asserts it acted to the best of its ability. Statement summary
- The note does not include a direct apology to alleged victims. Source
- It offers no explanation for reported employee-led dogpiling of a victim. Source
- Community response shown in the thread is negative. Community reaction