Gillibrand-led Democrats seek ban on officials’ crypto, stall Clarity Act

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Four senators tie Clarity Act votes to crypto ethics ban; Thune eyes July floor vote

Four Senate Democrats conditioned support for the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act on a crypto ethics ban for presidents, lawmakers, and spouses. Talks stalled as ethics became the hinge.

Industry voices say the same. An “ethics agreement is the key to unlocking the rest of the negotiations,” per a widely shared briefing.

Republicans need Democratic votes to clear cloture. Senate Majority Leader John Thune still aims for a floor vote this month, compressing timelines before recess, per Coinspeaker’s reporting on vote timing.

Earlier committee moves set the stage. In January 2026, the Senate Agriculture Committee weighed an amendment from Sen. Michael Bennet to bar federal officials and family from issuing or endorsing digital assets, per Reuters. The Senate Banking Committee advanced the Clarity Act in May 2026 after ethics amendments were rejected or ruled out of order in markup, per the same report.

Industry watches the calendar. The broader stall in U.S. crypto rules has already delayed major market expansions by stablecoin and DeFi firms awaiting a framework, per Coinspeaker. That timeline pressure is acute, per vote-scheduling coverage.

What to watch next:

- Ethics scope covering spouses and family

- Draft release without finalized ethics text

- Thune’s floor-vote window this month

- Cloture math and bipartisan offsets

- Committee precedent on ethics bans