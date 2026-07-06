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Senate Delays CLARITY Act as Key Disputes Threaten Crypto Regulation Passage

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**Crypto reform bill stalls before Senate recess**

The U.S. Senate has failed to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (H.R. 3633) before the July 4 deadline, leaving the crypto industry’s key regulatory bill idle at Calendar No. 423 with no scheduled vote and no path yet to 60 votes.

The chamber returns July 13 with only three legislative weeks before the August recess — the last viable window for crypto regulation in 2026. Analysts at Stifel and Beacon Policy Advisors warn that missing this period could kill the bill’s prospects for the year.

The CLARITY Act, passed by the House in July 2025 with broad bipartisan support (294 – 134), aims to establish a unified framework for digital assets. But it faces arithmetic and political roadblocks: Republicans hold 53 seats, two GOP senators oppose the bill outright, and only two Democrats have signaled conditional support.

Three unresolved disputes block progress:

Ethics and insider trading. Senators demand rules on officials’ crypto holdings after President Trump’s disclosure showed $1.4 billion in 2025 digital‑asset income, including $635 million from the $TRUMP token and over $500 million from World Liberty Financial sales. An ethics amendment failed in committee; the White House resists any clause targeting presidential assets.

Senators demand rules on officials’ crypto holdings after President Trump’s disclosure showed $1.4 billion in 2025 digital‑asset income, including $635 million from the $TRUMP token and over $500 million from World Liberty Financial sales. An ethics amendment failed in committee; the White House resists any clause targeting presidential assets. Section 604 liability shield. This section, derived from the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, exempts non‑custodial software developers from money‑transmitter rules — a top priority for DeFi and builders of protocols running on ETH and other networks. Law enforcement groups argue it hinders investigations; negotiations remain deadlocked.

This section, derived from the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, exempts non‑custodial software developers from money‑transmitter rules — a top priority for DeFi and builders of protocols running on ETH and other networks. Law enforcement groups argue it hinders investigations; negotiations remain deadlocked. Stablecoin yield loophole. USDC yields bring Coinbase roughly $1.35 billion a year. Bank lobbyists say the CLARITY text may let platforms bypass the GENIUS Act’s interest ban. That legislation’s own rulemaking deadline, July 18 2026, coincides with the Senate’s return, tightening the schedule further.

Majority Leader John Thune must now decide whether to spend precious floor time on CLARITY instead of FISA 702 reauthorization or the defense bill. Each cloture step consumes almost a week, making an end‑of‑July passage unlikely.

Coinbase has argued the Act would “unlock a flood of institutional capital” into BTC and other crypto assets. But with ethics, law‑enforcement, and banking disputes unresolved, investors face rising odds of another year without comprehensive U.S. digital‑asset law.