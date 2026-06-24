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White House and Senate Deadlock on CLARITY Act Over Trump Crypto Interests

**White House Crypto Chief in 3-Way Talks to Salvage CLARITY Act**

Patrick Witt, Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, is now negotiating directly with Senate Republicans and Democrats over ethics provisions blocking the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act from reaching a floor vote. The dispute involves $2.3 billion in crypto interests tied to the Trump family, making ethics enforcement the final obstacle before passage.

The **CLARITY Act**, which defines the structure of U.S. crypto markets, passed the House in 2025 and advanced through the Senate Banking Committee in May 2026. It stalled when Democrats demanded enforceable ethics rules preventing senior officials from crypto holdings.

Senators Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks, both Democrats, insist on ethics guarantees before offering floor votes. Republican negotiators withdrew a clause allowing states to sue the Department of Justice for non‑enforcement, triggering the impasse and collapsing a planned **July 4 signing** deadline.

The conflict centers on Trump‑linked crypto ventures — including stakes in **World Liberty Financial**, Truth Social’s blockchain integration, and the **TRUMP** memecoin — all reportedly worth $2.3 billion. The ethics amendment that would have barred federal officials from holding crypto businesses failed 11–13 in committee.

Witt insists any ethics limits apply uniformly “from the president down” and rejects special provisions naming Trump. Yet Senators Gillibrand and Warren both stated no bill will pass without credible ethics enforcement. Schiff doubts the White House will approve any version constraining Trump personally.

Senator Cynthia Lummis said the Act would make U.S. crypto law predictable — “developers should not need an army of lawyers.” Lobbyists urge a **July floor vote** before the August recess, treating it as the final window for passage.

Analysts now expect a **phased enforcement compromise** — ethics rules written into law but delayed in application — though Democrats may resist given Trump’s visible crypto exposure. The question is whether Witt can deliver text with real enforcement power or only disclosure requirements already in place.