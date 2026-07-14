Iran attacks two oil tankers in Hormuz, kills one crew member

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Iran hits 2 oil tankers with missiles in the Strait of Hormuz. UAE confirms the attack; one crew member died.

The UAE Defense Ministry reported two tankers were struck while transiting Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it attacked the ships after “multiple navigation warnings” were ignored and the vessels “illegally entered” Iranian waters.

Both sides confirmed the strike. The incident occurred in one of the world’s key oil chokepoints.

One fatality was reported. No tanker names or flags were disclosed.