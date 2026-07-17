Kraken updates Kraken Borrow to let traders use collateral in Kraken Pro

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Kraken updates Borrow inside Pro. Collateral use and margin spend get more flexible for eligible users.

Active traders get smoother liquidity. Collateral stays on-platform. Spend and react faster without selling.

The pitch is capital efficiency. Hold Bitcoin or Ethereum. Borrow against it. Keep core exposure. Deploy funds across trades.

Risk sits in mechanics. Interest rates. LTV and liquidation thresholds. Eligible collateral. Repayment terms. Clarity matters when markets move.

Kraken positions Borrow as part of the trading stack. More integrated controls in Kraken Pro. One account, more tools. Custody, borrow, trade, manage risk.

Convenience can add concentration risk. Shared collateral across products tightens when prices fall. Margin calls hit fast. Users need discipline.

If mechanics are transparent, the workflow improves. If misunderstood, liquidation risk rises. The result depends on user risk management.

Source: Kraken. Edited by Samuel Rae.

TL;DR

- Kraken updates Borrow for eligible users, focusing on collateral use and margin spend in Pro

- Update targets traders seeking liquidity without selling holdings

- Key trade-offs: interest rates, LTV thresholds, liquidation risk, and product transparency