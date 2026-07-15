Kraken upgrades card spending to settle directly from account balances
Kraken enables direct card settlement from account balances
Kraken rolled out card spending upgrades that settle purchases directly from exchange balances. The exchange posted the update on July 15. Kraken announcement
The change adds a payment-rail option on the platform. Card transactions can now pull from account balances for settlement. Watch the list of supported assets and the settlement finality rules. Those specifics drive user access and liquidity. Kraken announcement
- Kraken announced “Spending Upgrades enabling direct account balance card settlement” on July 15
- The upgrade advances on-exchange payment infrastructure
- Key checks are which assets are supported and how fast settlement finalizes
- Source for all details is Kraken’s post
This update gives a clear, source-backed data point on Kraken’s payments stack. Traders and teams can evaluate it on assets supported and transaction speed. Kraken announcement