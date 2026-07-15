Kraken upgrades card spending to settle directly from account balances

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Kraken enables direct card settlement from account balances

Kraken rolled out card spending upgrades that settle purchases directly from exchange balances. The exchange posted the update on July 15. Kraken announcement

The change adds a payment-rail option on the platform. Card transactions can now pull from account balances for settlement. Watch the list of supported assets and the settlement finality rules. Those specifics drive user access and liquidity. Kraken announcement

Kraken announced “Spending Upgrades enabling direct account balance card settlement” on July 15

The upgrade advances on-exchange payment infrastructure

Key checks are which assets are supported and how fast settlement finalizes

Source for all details is Kraken’s post

This update gives a clear, source-backed data point on Kraken’s payments stack. Traders and teams can evaluate it on assets supported and transaction speed. Kraken announcement