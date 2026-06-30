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MicroStrategy authorizes up to $1.25B Bitcoin sales under new framework

Strategy authorizes up to $1.25B in potential Bitcoin sales under new capital framework

Strategy adopted a digital credit capital framework that can permit sales of up to $1.25 billion in Bitcoin to meet obligations, per its SEC EDGAR filing. This is authorization, not an immediate sell order.

For years, the company (formerly MicroStrategy) was a pure leveraged Bitcoin proxy. The structure is now layered.

Authorized potential Bitcoin sales up to $1.25 billion to cover corporate needs.

Raised dividend rate on STRC preferred shares, per the filing.

Set a $2.55 billion reserve.

Authorized buybacks tied to digital credit securities and Class A common stock, per SEC.

This adds flexibility across preferreds, reserves, dividends, and buybacks. It turns the balance sheet into a Bitcoin-backed financing platform.

Do not overread it. Authorization is not execution. The plan does not say the company is dumping coins now, per the same SEC filing.

Pricing the equity gets trickier. Investors now track obligations, dividend load, liquidity buffers, and how the digital credit products trade. Not just the coin count.

The broader signal: corporate Bitcoin treasuries are maturing. After building large stacks, companies are wrapping financing products around them. The flagship example just got more complex, per SEC EDGAR.