MicroStrategy authorizes $1.25B Bitcoin sales program to fund preferred dividends
MicroStrategy gets OK to sell up to $1.25B in Bitcoin; cash floor set at $2.55B
MicroStrategy filed an SEC 8‑K authorizing a “Digital Credit Capital Framework” to monetize Bitcoin holdings. The board-approved plan allows up to $1.25B in BTC sales to fund STRC preferred reserves and dividends, with a $2.55B minimum cash buffer (SEC filing).
This is authorization, not execution. The company has not sold $1.25B in BTC. It still holds 847,363 BTC, and bought no coins between June 22–28 (CoinDesk).
Altcoins wobbled on supply-risk repricing. Traders reacted to a potential new BTC seller, with sensitivity highest outside Bitcoin. CoinDesk flagged pressure in Ether, Solana, and Dogecoin alongside the headline (report).
Key terms to note:
- Authorization cap: up to $1.25B in BTC sales (SEC 8‑K)
- Use of proceeds: STRC preferred reserves and dividends (SEC 8‑K)
- Liquidity guardrail: minimum $2.55B cash on balance sheet (SEC 8‑K)
- Positioning snapshot: 847,363 BTC held; no buys June 22–28 (CoinDesk)
Why it matters now. A sale program can shift how markets price future BTC supply before any sale occurs. In thin liquidity, second-order effects spread fast across altcoins and derivatives (CoinDesk).
What to watch:
- Follow-up SEC disclosures from MicroStrategy (EDGAR)
- Flows and open interest around BTC and majors (CoinDesk)