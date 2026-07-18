Bullish

Delete this article? This action is irreversible.

Raoul Pal: Cash dilutes, AI builds synthetic labor, crypto settles the machine economy

Pal outlines an “Exponential Age” playbook. Global liquidity drives assets. AI scales labor. Power is the choke point. Crypto is the 24/7 settlement layer.

- Cash keeps losing purchasing power. Liquidity expands across central banks, governments, and commercial banks. The hurdle isn’t CPI. It’s growing faster than monetary expansion.

- AI creates a synthetic workforce. Agents replace knowledge work. Humanoid robots replace physical work. Growth decouples from human headcount. The marginal cost of intelligence falls, compressing prices of goods and services.

- Power is the real bottleneck. Compute for AI and robots needs massive energy. Key infrastructure is semis, data centers, grids, generation, and batteries. Feedback loop: AI optimizes grids, power costs drop, compute gets cheaper, AI improves, optimization deepens.

- Crypto is the financial rail for machines. Autonomous agents must buy services and settle instantly. Legacy rails have hours, intermediaries, and slow settlement. Blockchains allow programmable, 24/7 settlement. Stablecoins act as machine money. Smart contracts encode machine-to-machine agreements.

- Pal’s conclusion. Stop asking about job loss. Ask how to own AI-driven productivity. Focus spans AI infrastructure, semiconductors and data centers, power and storage, digital scarce assets, and blockchain settlement. As labor’s share falls, returns accrue to machines and the owners of the infrastructure.