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Ripple CEO criticizes Michael Saylor’s leveraged Bitcoin accumulation strategy

**Ripple CEO Challenges Saylor’s Bitcoin Strategy**

Brad Garlinghouse criticized Michael Saylor’s approach to accumulating Bitcoin, calling it “financial engineering” in a CNBC interview.

He targeted the use of preferred stock financing and noted STRC preferred shares are trading below par, suggesting structural pressure.

The debate centers on **leverage-led accumulation vs. utility-driven adoption** — a key distinction for traders watching whether crypto gains are sustained by real usage or short-term speculation.

Markets remain directionless. BTC still anchors sentiment, but altcoin valuations are increasingly tied to fundamentals like liquidity, compliance, and developer activity.

This narrative could shape how investors assess BTC, XRP, and Saylor’s strategy in coming weeks. Without follow-up data — from on-chain metrics, treasury disclosures, or exchange flows — it risks fading as another weekend headline.

Liquidity reaction will be key. Even meaningful developments may not move prices if traders stay defensive or capital rotates elsewhere. This story sits inside the broader market structure, not apart from it.