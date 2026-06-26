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Ripple CTO David Schwartz Confirms XRP Launched After Bitcoin

**Schwartz Confirms XRP Launched After Bitcoin**

Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz clarified that XRP was not created before Bitcoin.

Bitcoin launched in 2009. Development of the XRP Ledger and XRP token began in 2011, with launch in 2012.

The confusion stems from RipplePay — a 2004 credit-trust payment concept by Ryan Fugger. It was not blockchain-based and had no native asset.

Schwartz stressed the difference: RipplePay was an early trust-line network. The XRP Ledger is a cryptographic blockchain-like ledger built years later.

Rumors linking Schwartz’s 1988 distributed computing patent to XRP or blockchain are false. The patent is unrelated to XRP’s design or timeline.

**Timeline:**

- 2004 — RipplePay concept created, no blockchain, no XRP.

- 2009 — Bitcoin launches.

- 2011 — XRP Ledger development starts.

- 2012 — XRP Ledger and token launch.

Schwartz says this is about “narrative discipline” in the XRP community — separating real history from online myths.

Source: Crypto.news