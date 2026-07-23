S&P and Pantera launch fundamentals-based crypto index tracking protocol revenue

Bullish

S&P and Pantera launch a fundamentals-based crypto benchmark. The S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index tracks 18 assets by protocol revenue, not just market cap.

The index is rules-based. It sources protocol revenue from Artemis and pricing from Lukka. It differs from cap-weighted baskets by screening for measurable on-chain economics, fees, and usage rather than token size alone. S&P index materials.

It’s a benchmark, not an ETF. No new exchange-traded product launched. Managers can use it to build funds later, subject to demand and regulation. Primary documentation.

Why it matters:

- Institutions need benchmarks to allocate, report, and design products. A revenue lens can rebalance attention from big-brand tokens to networks with stronger fee capture. S&P overview.

- Data quality is now an edge. Clear definitions of protocol revenue reduce noise from incentives, MEV, and wash trading. Methodology source.

Key points for crypto investors:

- 18 constituents at launch, selected by protocol-level revenue. Constituent and rules.

- Focus on network economics over narratives.

- Potential foundation for future index-linked products, if adopted.

TL;DR: S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera introduced the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index to benchmark crypto by revenue and activity, not size. It’s not a tradable product yet, but it gives institutions a clearer yardstick for economic throughput in networks. Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices.