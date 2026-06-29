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Standard Chartered predicts Aave to reach $3,500 by 2030

**Standard Chartered Sets $3,500 Target for Aave by 2030**

Aave (AAVE) jumped 25% in a week after Standard Chartered’s Geoff Kendrick launched coverage with a year-end 2030 target of $3,500 — about 50x its late-June price of $70. It’s now trading near $92, up 4.2% on the day.

Kendrick’s roadmap:

- $180 by end-2026

- $600 by end-2027

- $1,200 by end-2028

- $2,200 by end-2029

- $3,500 by end-2030

The thesis rests on three trends:

- Tokenized assets used in DeFi growing 37x to $2.7T by 2030

- Stablecoin supply reaching $2T

- Real-world assets (RWA) rising from 3.5% to 30% of DeFi activity

At coverage, Aave held 61.5% of active DeFi loans and 52.4% of TVL in decentralized lending. Kendrick calls it “an on-chain bank without employees, downtime, or discretionary decision-making.”

The bullish call comes two months after the April 2026 KelpDAO bridge exploit, which let attackers mint $290M in tokens and borrow from Aave. Potential losses were pegged at $230M, deposits fell from $44B to $23B, and market share from 59% to 38%. Core Aave contracts were not breached — the flaw was in KelpDAO’s bridge. Current TVL is $12.4B, down from a $75B peak in late 2025.

Aave’s Safety Module allows slashing staked AAVE to cover shortfalls. Security audits from Trail of Bits and OpenZeppelin back its architecture.

For the $3,500 target to hold, Kendrick cites conditions:

- RWA tokenization reaching 30% of DeFi

- Stablecoin supply near $2T

- Aave maintaining market share via new deployments and V3 upgrades

Risks include DeFi lending regulation in the US/EU, persistent smart-contract exploits, or RWA flows bypassing DeFi.

Kendrick also sees BTC at $100K and ETH at $4K by end-2026, with 2030 targets at $500K and $40K respectively — but expects Aave to outperform both on percentage gains.