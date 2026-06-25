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TRM Labs links CoinEx to $3.84 billion Iran-related crypto transactions

**TRM Labs flags $3.84B Iran-linked flows through CoinEx**

TRM Labs reports CoinEx processed $3.84 billion tied to Iranian entities and infrastructure, including sanctioned actors.

The transactions occurred over multiple years. TRM claims they highlight gaps in sanctions screening and IP restrictions. The scale suggests mid-tier exchanges may be alternative rails after larger platforms block sanctioned markets.

The finding aligns with recent US sanctions actions targeting Iranian crypto activity. Regulators are calling for active transaction monitoring beyond basic KYC checks.

Blockchain analytics firms are increasingly central to enforcement. Their reports shape public and regulatory pressure before legal cases begin.

For CoinEx, the issue is reputation. For the industry, it underscores that compliance lapses are visible even when flows move on-chain across different wallets and exchanges.

Read the full report at TRM Labs.