Trump warns Iran: Attack ships and US will strike Tehran infrastructure

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Trump threatens Iran with strikes near Tehran if ships hit in Hormuz

Donald Trump issued a military warning to Iran. He tied any ship attack in the Strait of Hormuz to immediate U.S. strikes on infrastructure near Tehran.

He listed missiles, rockets, drones, or any weapon. He named two targets: one bridge or one power plant near or in the capital.

No timeline from U.S. officials. No response from Tehran yet.

For markets, this flags shipping risk in Hormuz. Oil routes face disruption. Risk premium can rise.

Crypto may see safe‑haven flows, but headline risk is high. Liquidity could swing on escalation headlines.

Sources:

- Context on the Strait of Hormuz