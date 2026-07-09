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US Marshals Service taps Coinbase Prime for seized crypto custody

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US Marshals pick Coinbase Prime for seized-crypto custody

The US Marshals Service chose Coinbase Prime to custody seized digital assets. Federal crypto handling moves onto specialist rails.

USMS signed a custody agreement with Coinbase Prime according to the USMS press release.

The mandate covers storage and management of federally seized crypto assets per USMS.

The setup formalizes secure storage, transfers, and operational controls for assets handled under court and agency processes source: USMS.

For Coinbase, this is an institutional win. It underscores Coinbase Prime as infrastructure for governments and corporates, not just an exchange front end source.

Why it matters now. Traders track official wallets and seized-asset moves more closely. A custody deal doesn’t equal an immediate sale. It does show process maturity per the USMS announcement.

Bottom line. Another step toward treating digital assets as normal managed property within federal workflows USMS.