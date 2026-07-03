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Bullish

XRP tests $1.10 resistance as volume climbs 27% above average

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XRP pushes into $1.10 cap as volume jumps 26.92%

XRP rose 0.62% to $1.0894 as buyers defended higher lows and drove price into the $1.10–$1.1087 ceiling. A close above $1.10 is still required for confirmation Coinspeaker report.

Volume expanded on the advance, not the pullback. Turnover ran 26.92% above the 7‑day average, peaking at 117.5M XRP at 13:00 UTC, about 142% above the 24‑hour mean Coinspeaker report.

Price hit offers at $1.10, then drifted between $1.08 and $1.09 on lighter volume. Near‑term buying was spent without a break Coinspeaker report.

Support to hold: $1.08; failure reopens $1.0611

Breakout trigger: clean move above $1.10

Upside window on break: $1.12–$1.13

Wallet creation jumped to 4,941 new addresses on July 3, the strongest day in 14 weeks, suggesting fresh onboarding during consolidation Coinspeaker report. Santiment flagged the spike and FOMO as price hovered near $1 support Santiment post.

Bullish social sentiment hit a three‑month high. Positive comments outnumbered bearish by 3.7 to 1, aligning with the volume expansion Coinspeaker report.

On‑chain context aligns with prior capitulation signals seen in Glassnode’s realized P/L ratio during the pullback phase Glassnode coverage via Coinspeaker.

Ripple executed its scheduled 1B XRP escrow unlock with no notable price shock, implying the event was priced in Coinspeaker report.

Asset‑specific variance versus the CD5 index stayed muted. Session gains tracked the broader crypto rally rather than a Ripple‑specific driver Coinspeaker report.