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XRP ETFs Attract Capital For Eight Weeks While Bitcoin Sees Outflows

**XRP ETFs Log 8 Weeks of Inflows as Bitcoin Funds See Heavy June Outflows**

XRP spot ETFs have recorded **eight consecutive weeks of inflows**, contrasting sharply with significant June outflows from Bitcoin ETFs.

Investors appear to be pulling capital from broad crypto exposure while selectively adding positions in XRP. This divergence suggests a shift toward more targeted allocations rather than blanket risk-on or risk-off moves in the sector.

ETF flows — unlike social sentiment — show real capital movement through regulated channels. If XRP's demand persists while Bitcoin's weakens, it could signal increased segmentation in crypto markets.

Historically, BTC has been the main institutional gateway. Declines there often imply fading institutional interest. But sustained XRP inflows indicate some investors still pursue specific narratives, such as payments use cases, regardless of broader market pressure.

Analysts caution that inflows are not a guaranteed price driver. Price performance still depends on liquidity, sentiment, technicals, and whether buying surpasses selling. For Bitcoin, ETF demand remains under strain; for XRP, regulated-product appetite is still intact.

Overall, the flows highlight a maturing market where assets are judged on individual merits rather than moving in lockstep. Traders may need to track each instrument separately instead of treating crypto as a single trade.

Source: Beincrypto