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XRP enters July after steep first-half losses with seasonal boost

XRP Enters July After Heavy Q1/Q2 Losses, Historical Data Shows Positive Seasonality

XRP heads into July with historical data from Coinglass suggesting the month has often produced gains.

The token just completed a difficult first half — down 27.1% in Q1 and 22.4% in Q2.

Seasonality is not a prediction, but traders are watching whether July’s history repeats. Headlines often drive crypto prices before fundamentals catch up.

Bitcoin sentiment still shapes the market, but altcoin trends are increasingly judged by usage, liquidity, compliance, treasury activity, and developer progress.

If XRP’s July pattern holds, it could shift investor evaluation over the coming weeks. If it doesn’t, this may be another short-lived weekend narrative.

The next signals to watch:

On-chain transaction data

Exchange liquidity

Governance updates

Wallet activity

Even strong fundamentals may not move prices if traders unwind leverage or rotate capital elsewhere. This story is best viewed alongside broader market structure.