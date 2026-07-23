XRPL logs 1.43M AI agent payments after x402 rollout

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XRPL logs 1.43M AI-agent payments as x402 adoption jumps 127%

XRPL processed 1,434,517 autonomous AI agent transactions by July 22. That’s up 127% since x402 went live on June 9.

129 merchants settled 4,463.24 XRP and 1,895.14 RLUSD via machine-to-machine rails, per CoinMarketCap report. Active addresses hit an all-time high of 8.45M.

XRP trades at $1.12, down 0.5% in 24h. $1.10 is key support for a move toward $1.20. Daily volume stands at $924M. CoinMarketCap price page.

x402 uses HTTP 402 “payment required” so agents pay for compute, data, or APIs without manual wallets. Settlement finalizes on XRPL in seconds; fees are burned on each transaction. t54.ai post.

RippleX’s J. Ayo Akinyele called current volumes an early baseline and projected 10–100M agentic transactions in two years. CoinMarketCap report.

June 9 x402 deploy preceded the June 10 XRPL AI Starter Kit, which added agent payment tooling and Claude API integrations. CoinMarketCap report.

Ripple joined the x402 Foundation under the Linux Foundation and expanded the XRPL AI Hub for real-time dashboards and dev tooling, with support from Ripple and the XRP Ledger Foundation. CoinMarketCap report.

XRP settlement via x402 is up 289% since the Starter Kit launch, per boerse-global.de. RLUSD supports stable-denominated counterparties alongside XRP’s crypto-native settlement.

Monthly XRPL transactions rose 12x since RLUSD’s launch, Ripple VP Fiona Murray said at WebX in mid-July. CoinMarketCap report.

Institutional signals diverge. S&P Dow Jones and Pantera launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index on July 20 with 18 assets by cap and liquidity; XRP was excluded. S&P’s Cathy Clay said the index rewards demonstrable economic activity. S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Whale holdings of 100k–100M XRP rose 2.8% in five weeks. Large address inflows to Binance hit their lowest since Jan 2025. XRP spot ETF cumulative inflows since Nov 2025 total nearly $1.5B. CoinMarketCap report.

Multi-chain traction could close the benchmark gap. By May 2026, x402 transactions across 14 chains topped 160M. The x402 Foundation must evidence revenue flows that fit S&P’s index criteria. CoinMarketCap report.

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