XRPL logs 1.43M AI agent payments after x402 rollout
XRPL logs 1.43M AI-agent payments as x402 adoption jumps 127%
XRPL processed 1,434,517 autonomous AI agent transactions by July 22. That’s up 127% since x402 went live on June 9.
129 merchants settled 4,463.24 XRP and 1,895.14 RLUSD via machine-to-machine rails, per CoinMarketCap report. Active addresses hit an all-time high of 8.45M.
XRP trades at $1.12, down 0.5% in 24h. $1.10 is key support for a move toward $1.20. Daily volume stands at $924M. CoinMarketCap price page.
- x402 uses HTTP 402 “payment required” so agents pay for compute, data, or APIs without manual wallets. Settlement finalizes on XRPL in seconds; fees are burned on each transaction. t54.ai post.
- RippleX’s J. Ayo Akinyele called current volumes an early baseline and projected 10–100M agentic transactions in two years. CoinMarketCap report.
- June 9 x402 deploy preceded the June 10 XRPL AI Starter Kit, which added agent payment tooling and Claude API integrations. CoinMarketCap report.
- Ripple joined the x402 Foundation under the Linux Foundation and expanded the XRPL AI Hub for real-time dashboards and dev tooling, with support from Ripple and the XRP Ledger Foundation. CoinMarketCap report.
- XRP settlement via x402 is up 289% since the Starter Kit launch, per boerse-global.de. RLUSD supports stable-denominated counterparties alongside XRP’s crypto-native settlement.
- Monthly XRPL transactions rose 12x since RLUSD’s launch, Ripple VP Fiona Murray said at WebX in mid-July. CoinMarketCap report.
Institutional signals diverge. S&P Dow Jones and Pantera launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index on July 20 with 18 assets by cap and liquidity; XRP was excluded. S&P’s Cathy Clay said the index rewards demonstrable economic activity. S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Whale holdings of 100k–100M XRP rose 2.8% in five weeks. Large address inflows to Binance hit their lowest since Jan 2025. XRP spot ETF cumulative inflows since Nov 2025 total nearly $1.5B. CoinMarketCap report.
Multi-chain traction could close the benchmark gap. By May 2026, x402 transactions across 14 chains topped 160M. The x402 Foundation must evidence revenue flows that fit S&P’s index criteria. CoinMarketCap report.
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