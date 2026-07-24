일본 입국자에 마약성 의약품 반입 경고 문자 발송

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Japan-bound travelers get customs warning on obesity drugs and narcotic-containing meds

Japan-bound arrivals report receiving a customs SMS warning. It flags import penalties for obesity drugs like Mounjaro and Wegovy, and OTC meds such as Pabron Gold A and EVE that contain controlled substances.

Travelers cite price gaps. Some say buying Mounjaro in Japan remains cheaper than in Korea, even after flights and lodging.

Key details

- Customs message warns of legal penalties for importing “Mounjaro, Wegovy and other obesity treatments” and “Pabron Gold A, EVE and similar medicines containing narcotics.” Source: user report.

- Motive for trips: lower Japan retail prices versus Korea for Mounjaro. Source: user report.

Note

- The post provides no official link to Japan Customs or health authorities.

- No crypto assets are mentioned.