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Banking consortium adopts Chainlink for instant EUR–KRW forex settlements

**Banking Consortium Adopts Chainlink for T+0 FX Settlement**

LINK is trading near $7.50, with modest moves over the past day. The flat chart hides a June 23 announcement from Zurich — a banking coalition with over $10 trillion AUM has chosen Chainlink’s infrastructure for a same-day (T+0) foreign exchange settlement system.

The initiative, named Project Pangea, is backed by 50+ institutions, including Shinhan Bank, JB Bank, and Kbank, plus the euro stablecoin consortium Qivalis (37 European banks). It targets direct atomic Payment-versus-Payment swaps for regulated EUR and KRW stablecoins, using ISO 20022 standards and existing SWIFT infrastructure.

Chainlink links the 12-month compliant rollout to the $150B+ EUR–KRW corridor and the wider $9.6T daily FX market.

Technically, LINK has been locked between $6.80 support and $7.80 resistance for weeks. Current price at $7.44 sits mid-range — potential breakout toward $10 hinges on volume and sustained institutional interest.

Three price paths:

Bull: Break above $8 on heavy volume, aiming for prior $10 zone if macro trends and coverage hold.

Break above $8 on heavy volume, aiming for prior $10 zone if macro trends and coverage hold. Base: Sideways in $7–8 as market waits for Pangea milestones.

Sideways in $7–8 as market waits for Pangea milestones. Bear: Drop below $7 with volume would erase catalyst momentum.

Pangea follows earlier APAC corporate integrations, showing Chainlink’s gradual move from Oracle tech to live financial workflows. The scale and specificity of this collaboration give LINK a rare structural catalyst in the altcoin space.