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Binance Bstocks Reaches $1B AUM in 30 Days as Anchorage Joins

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**Binance Bstocks Hits $1B AUM, Adds Anchorage to Institutional Network**

Binance’s tokenized equity platform **Bstocks** hit $1 billion in assets under management just 30 days after launch. Trading volume topped $3 billion, with daily inflows averaging $42 million.

The exchange also added federally chartered **Anchorage Digital Bank** to its Triparty Banking network, linking Anchorage’s **Atlas** settlement platform to a crypto exchange for the first time.

Bstocks, launched June 1, lets non‑US users buy over 7,000 US stocks and ETFs starting at $5 in stablecoins like USDT. Tokens are issued on **BNB Chain** as BEP‑20 assets by **BTech Holdings**, offering economic exposure but no voting or dividend rights.

Data shows:

- 73% of users come from emerging markets

- 35% of volume from fractional trades

- 40% of trade sizes under $100

Tech equities dominate — 71% of holdings, with semiconductors at 48%. Binance expects $10 billion AUM by end‑2026.

The milestone pushes tokenized equities toward becoming a core on‑chain asset class, far outpacing rivals like Backed Finance and Ondo Finance, whose combined weekly volume was $35–40 million in the same period.

Anchorage’s integration lets institutions post custody‑held assets — including crypto, USD deposits, and tokenized RWAs — as collateral directly on Binance. CEO Richard Teng said this mirrors traditional markets, separating custody from execution.

Binance will keep Triparty services fee‑free through 2026, introducing a tiered fee system in 2027. The exchange confirmed it does not onboard US persons.

The partnership follows similar off‑exchange settlement moves by BitMEX with Zodia Custody and Bitget with Fireblocks, signaling that institutional adoption now depends on **regulated custody and structural parity**, not just liquidity.

Anchorage Digital, valued at $4.2 billion and backed by a16z and Goldman Sachs, holds US and Singapore regulatory licenses, reinforcing trust as frameworks like the **CLARITY Act** evolve.

Institutional investors view these integrations as proof that **RWA tokenization** is maturing — with Binance’s scale making it a front‑runner in the shift to regulated, on‑chain financial markets.