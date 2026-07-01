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Coinbase premium stays negative eight weeks, signaling weaker US Bitcoin demand

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Coinbase premium negative for 8 weeks. US Bitcoin demand lags.

US demand proxy stays negative. Eight weeks since May 6, per CryptoQuant.

Longest sub-zero run in a year. The signal hasn’t bounced yet.

Coinbase Premium below zero since May 6. CryptoQuant

Eight straight weeks of weakness. CryptoQuant

It compares Coinbase Pro with Binance. CryptoQuant

Negative means softer US bid. Not a global volume collapse. CryptoQuant

What it means is simple. A negative premium signals weaker US buying versus offshore venues.

Short dips can be noise. Two months suggests a persistent imbalance.

June added pressure elsewhere. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw heavy outflows. Price action weakened.

US buyers aren’t leading the rebound. The premium says so. CryptoQuant

Bulls want better signs. Positive ETF flows and a premium back above zero.

This metric moves fast. Read it with exchange reserves, derivatives, and spot volume. Exchange

Not bearish alone. Still hard to ignore.

Source: CryptoQuant