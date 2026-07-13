Fidelity uses Chainlink to publish FILQ fund NAV on-chain

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Fidelity integrated its FILQ tokenized fund with Chainlink to publish NAV data on-chain, according to a Chainlink press release.

NAV moves from back office to blockchain rails. The feed aims to make valuation transparent for tokenized funds. Fidelity provides the fund plumbing. Chainlink provides the oracle infrastructure. Source.

FILQ will publish NAV on-chain via Chainlink oracles source.

The integration connects off-chain valuations to on-chain environments source.

This adds an institutional RWA example to tokenized funds infrastructure source.

Why it matters for investors. Tokenized funds need verifiable NAV to trade and report. On-chain feeds reduce opacity and ease compliance reviews for institutions. Source.

RWA signal. Tokenized treasuries and funds depend on reliable data pipes, not just tokens. Fidelity’s move shows live plumbing, not a concept deck. Watch if more funds standardize oracle-backed NAV. Source.

Market read. Treat it as a structure upgrade, not a price trigger. If follow-on integrations, filings, or wallet activity appear, the theme strengthens. If not, it remains a single data point. Source.