France’s gambling regulator orders ISPs to block Polymarket access

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France orders ISPs to block Polymarket. The ANJ labels it illegal gambling and flags KYC and manipulation risks.

The ANJ president issued the network-level block on July 16. The order targets access inside France, not the EU. Source: ANJ blocking announcement.

Key issues the ANJ cites:

- No KYC and weak consumer safeguards

- Risk of problem gambling and underage access

- Potential manipulation of outcomes, including weather data

Source: ANJ order details.

Prediction markets meet gambling law. The ANJ treats wagers as betting offered without authorization. Cross-border, wallet-based access adds pressure. ISPs become the enforcement tool. Source: ANJ primary source.

Manipulation risk differs from finance. Traders could try to influence real-world events in low-liquidity or data-source-specific markets. Weather data was a cited example. Source: ANJ notice.

This is a sector warning. National regulators can apply gambling rules to crypto-native prediction venues. Platforms may need geo-blocking, licensing, and KYC to scale in regulated markets. France’s stance is clear: if accessible without authorization, it gets blocked. Source: ANJ.

TL;DR

- France’s ANJ orders ISP block on Polymarket

- Classified as illegal gambling with KYC and manipulation concerns

- France-only action, not an EU-wide ban

Sources: ANJ blocking order.