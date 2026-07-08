Bullish

Germany cuts seized Bitcoin holdings below 20%, easing selling pressure

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Germany’s seized Bitcoin wallet falls below 20%; market starts pricing end of overhang

Arkham shows Germany-linked wallets now hold less than 20% of seized BTC on its explorer.

Transfers were treated as a major source of sell pressure.

Not a guaranteed price signal.

Mt. Gox repayments, miners, ETFs, and macro flows still matter.

A shrinking government wallet turns an open-ended fear into a supply event with a visible endpoint.

Arkham-tracked Germany-linked wallets now hold less than 20% of the seized BTC balance source.

The market has treated the transfers as key sell pressure.

If the balance keeps shrinking, traders may start pricing the end of that overhang.

The read: frame this as visible supply nearing exhaustion.

Do not overstate certainty.

What to watch now:

Follow-through on the Arkham Germany entity.

More exchange transfers or a pause.

On-chain records and dashboard updates moving the same way.

Whether the first reaction fades or strengthens.

Today’s snapshot shows where attention sits on July 8.

It helps frame near-term liquidity and positioning.

Source: Arkham Germany entity explorer