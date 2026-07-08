Germany cuts seized Bitcoin holdings below 20%, easing selling pressure
2 min
Germany’s seized Bitcoin wallet falls below 20%; market starts pricing end of overhang
Arkham shows Germany-linked wallets now hold less than 20% of seized BTC on its explorer.
Transfers were treated as a major source of sell pressure.
Not a guaranteed price signal.
Mt. Gox repayments, miners, ETFs, and macro flows still matter.
A shrinking government wallet turns an open-ended fear into a supply event with a visible endpoint.
- Arkham-tracked Germany-linked wallets now hold less than 20% of the seized BTC balance source.
- The market has treated the transfers as key sell pressure.
- If the balance keeps shrinking, traders may start pricing the end of that overhang.
The read: frame this as visible supply nearing exhaustion.
Do not overstate certainty.
What to watch now:
- Follow-through on the Arkham Germany entity.
- More exchange transfers or a pause.
- On-chain records and dashboard updates moving the same way.
- Whether the first reaction fades or strengthens.
Today’s snapshot shows where attention sits on July 8.
It helps frame near-term liquidity and positioning.
Source: Arkham Germany entity explorer