NewsBTC
3 hours ago
Bullish

Germany cuts seized Bitcoin holdings below 20%, easing selling pressure

min

Germany’s seized Bitcoin wallet falls below 20%; market starts pricing end of overhang

Arkham shows Germany-linked wallets now hold less than 20% of seized BTC on its explorer.
Transfers were treated as a major source of sell pressure.

Not a guaranteed price signal.
Mt. Gox repayments, miners, ETFs, and macro flows still matter.

A shrinking government wallet turns an open-ended fear into a supply event with a visible endpoint.

  • Arkham-tracked Germany-linked wallets now hold less than 20% of the seized BTC balance source.
  • The market has treated the transfers as key sell pressure.
  • If the balance keeps shrinking, traders may start pricing the end of that overhang.

The read: frame this as visible supply nearing exhaustion.
Do not overstate certainty.

What to watch now:

  • Follow-through on the Arkham Germany entity.
  • More exchange transfers or a pause.
  • On-chain records and dashboard updates moving the same way.
  • Whether the first reaction fades or strengthens.

Today’s snapshot shows where attention sits on July 8.
It helps frame near-term liquidity and positioning.

Source: Arkham Germany entity explorer