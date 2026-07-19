Grandma’s aid backfires; pool fall settles for ₩5 million

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Helping out leads to a broken arm for a grandma — 5 million won...

Grandma A fell at a swimming pool. Grandma B, who was nearby, saw this and helped support Grandma A. While trying to help her up, Grandma A fell again.

In the process, Grandma A’s arm was broken. She claimed her arm was broken because Grandma B was holding her. She demanded 10 million won as a settlement.

Tensions rose between them. The children of both grandmothers gathered. Grandma B’s side asked for leniency. They concluded with a settlement of 5 million won.

#Korea