Grandma’s aid backfires; pool fall settles for ₩5 million
1 min
Helping out leads to a broken arm for a grandma — 5 million won...
Grandma A fell at a swimming pool. Grandma B, who was nearby, saw this and helped support Grandma A. While trying to help her up, Grandma A fell again.
In the process, Grandma A’s arm was broken. She claimed her arm was broken because Grandma B was holding her. She demanded 10 million won as a settlement.
Tensions rose between them. The children of both grandmothers gathered. Grandma B’s side asked for leniency. They concluded with a settlement of 5 million won.
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