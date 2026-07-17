House Financial Services hearing presses stablecoin bill before Senate recess

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House field hearing on CLARITY Act narrows window for stablecoin bill before recess

A New York field hearing put the CLARITY Act back on the Hill’s agenda. The push lands in the last pre-recess window for a stablecoin deal. House Financial Services Committee source.

The hearing took place on July 17 in New York. It signals a final sprint before the Senate breaks. Official committee summary.

Why it matters now. Regulation sets the ground rules. Firms price in changes to custody, listings, disclosures, and compliance budgets.

What changes today is the clock. There’s limited time to move a stablecoin framework before recess. Process advances, but final rules and timelines remain open. Committee page.

For traders, market reaction can show up in positioning and liquidity. For allocators, the question is structural: does this tighten the path to clear rules this year.

Key points:

- CLARITY Act field hearing held in New York on July 17 House Financial Services Committee

- Narrow window before the Senate recess to advance a stablecoin bill Official notice

- Next steps depend on formal follow-ups, not headlines Source

What to watch next. Follow committee updates, any draft movement on stablecoins, and the post-hearing schedule. Confirmation beats speculation. Primary source.