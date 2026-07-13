Mantle migrates Super Portal to Chainlink CCIP to strengthen bridge security

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Mantle moves its Super Portal bridge to Chainlink CCIP. The goal is tighter cross-chain security.

— What happened

- Mantle is migrating Super Portal to Chainlink (LINK) CCIP per the official announcement.

- The upgrade targets safer cross-chain messaging and transfers.

- Bridges remain a top risk surface across ecosystems.

— Why it matters

Mantle isn’t adding a logo. It’s replacing the bridge stack that moves assets between environments. That is core infrastructure, not a cosmetic add-on. Using CCIP shifts risk from custom bridge code to a more established framework, which can reduce failure modes for a large ecosystem source.

— Market read

Treat this as a concrete integration signal, not a price trigger. If follow-on data shows usage, smoother transfers, or governance confirmations, the story strengthens. If momentum stalls, the market moves on. After recent volatility and mixed themes, source-backed infra changes matter more than chatter source.

Source: Chainlink press release