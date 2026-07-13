NewsBTC
44 min ago
Bullish

Mantle migrates Super Portal to Chainlink CCIP to strengthen bridge security

min

Mantle moves its Super Portal bridge to Chainlink CCIP. The goal is tighter cross-chain security.

What happened
- Mantle is migrating Super Portal to Chainlink (LINK) CCIP per the official announcement.
- The upgrade targets safer cross-chain messaging and transfers.
- Bridges remain a top risk surface across ecosystems.

Why it matters
Mantle isn’t adding a logo. It’s replacing the bridge stack that moves assets between environments. That is core infrastructure, not a cosmetic add-on. Using CCIP shifts risk from custom bridge code to a more established framework, which can reduce failure modes for a large ecosystem source.

Market read
Treat this as a concrete integration signal, not a price trigger. If follow-on data shows usage, smoother transfers, or governance confirmations, the story strengthens. If momentum stalls, the market moves on. After recent volatility and mixed themes, source-backed infra changes matter more than chatter source.

Source: Chainlink press release