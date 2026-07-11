Mantle запустил торговлю токенизированными акциями Bending Spoons $BSPx после IPO на Nasdaq

Bullish

Share 1 min

BSPx, the tokenized stock of Bending Spoons, is live on Mantle. The IPO priced at $29 and now trades in the mid-$30s.

Mantle lists BSPx tokenized stock after Nasdaq debut

Trading started on July 1. On-chain access came immediately.

What is BSPx

- Tokenized exposure to Bending Spoons, the owner of Evernote

- IPO price was $29 per share

- Spot price sits in the mid-$30s

Mantle supports it now. The MNT ecosystem adds another RWA.

Pluxion x xStock dual incentives apply. The team flagged this on Twitter.