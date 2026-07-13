Mantle achieves $1B Aave TVL in 19 days and expands on-chain RWA

Bullish

Share 1 min

Mantle outlines its on-chain RWA buildout. From tokenized Treasuries to 24/7 tokenized US stocks and rapid TVL growth.

Mantle expanded core RWA rails and products. Institutions get compliance-first infra. Users get new tokenized assets and liquidity.

Early RWA rollout Integrated USDY from Ondo Finance in 2023. Brought tokenized US Treasuries yield on-chain.

Integrated USDY from Ondo Finance in 2023. Brought tokenized US Treasuries yield on-chain. Institutional-grade stack Built fund structures, compliance, and money-market infra. Collaborates with MI4, Securitize, QCDT, and DMZ Finance.

Built fund structures, compliance, and money-market infra. Collaborates with MI4, Securitize, QCDT, and DMZ Finance. Tokenized equities xStocks enables 24/7 trading of tokenized US stocks. OpenStock’s pre-IPO Vault adds pre-IPO access. SPCXx, USPXx, BSPx listed on Mantle right after Nasdaq listings.

xStocks enables 24/7 trading of tokenized US stocks. OpenStock’s pre-IPO Vault adds pre-IPO access. SPCXx, USPXx, BSPx listed on Mantle right after Nasdaq listings. Measured results Aave Mantle market reached $1B total market size in 19 days post-launch. syrupUSDT delivers institutional private credit yields.

Headline: Mantle brings RWA on-chain, adds tokenized US stocks, Aave market hits $1B in 19 days