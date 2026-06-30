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US court jails Carl Rinsch 30 months for Netflix-Dogecoin scheme

Carl Rinsch was sentenced to 30 months for diverting Netflix production funds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. He must pay $11 million in restitution and serve three years of supervised release DOJ SDNY.

SDNY jails director Carl Rinsch; $11M Netflix restitution; DOGE trade surfaced

Prosecutors said Rinsch misused $11 million tied to the “Conquest” series DOJ SDNY.

He lost money trading options, then moved about $4 million into Dogecoin DOJ SDNY.

During the 2021 rally, that DOGE stake reportedly reached roughly $27 million on paper DOJ SDNY.

This was a fraud case intersecting with crypto mania, not a trading success story DOJ SDNY.

The court imposed 30 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and $11 million restitution to Netflix DOJ SDNY.

The defense raised mental health arguments at sentencing DOJ SDNY.

Why it matters for investors. The ruling ties studio funds, options losses, DOGE gains, and prison time into one narrative. It underscores that a market win does not cure the illegal source or misuse of capital DOJ SDNY.