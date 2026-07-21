SEC and CFTC launch 60-day consultation on crypto derivatives definitions
SEC and CFTC opened a joint consultation on digital asset derivatives. They ask the market to define lines between securities and commodities oversight.
The filing covers security-based swaps and digital asset derivatives definitions. The comment window is 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. Source: SEC press release.
No final rules yet. The process sets terms for future policy on institutional crypto derivatives. Primary source.
Why this matters
- Two regulators act together. They target overlap where products can fall under both regimes. SEC/CFTC notice.
- Firms want clear jurisdiction for swaps, exchange rules, clearing, and disclosures. Clarity can unlock onshore issuance and trading.
What’s in focus
- Definitions for security-based swaps versus commodity-like digital asset swaps.
- Treatment of products referencing a single token, an index, a basket, protocol revenues, or tokenized securities. SEC release.
Market angle
- The US lost derivatives liquidity offshore. Workable definitions could shift volume to regulated venues if rules are practical. SEC document.
What it is not
- Not legalization or a ban of categories.
- Not a settlement of SEC–CFTC disputes.
- It is a request for comment that can shape final rule text. Source.
Institutional read-through
- Hedging, basis, and volatility strategies need regulated derivatives.
- Banks, asset managers, and clearing firms get a formal channel to flag gaps and propose product-specific paths. SEC.
Timeline
- 60-day comment period after Federal Register publication.
- Next steps depend on submissions from industry and investor-protection groups. Official notice.
Bottom line
- Direction is constructive but preliminary.
- Watch the comment file and whether agencies translate feedback into a usable rulebook for BTC, ETH, and broader digital asset derivatives. SEC/CFTC.