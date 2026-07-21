SEC and CFTC launch 60-day consultation on crypto derivatives definitions

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SEC and CFTC opened a joint consultation on digital asset derivatives. They ask the market to define lines between securities and commodities oversight.

The filing covers security-based swaps and digital asset derivatives definitions. The comment window is 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. Source: SEC press release.

No final rules yet. The process sets terms for future policy on institutional crypto derivatives. Primary source.

Why this matters

- Two regulators act together. They target overlap where products can fall under both regimes. SEC/CFTC notice.

- Firms want clear jurisdiction for swaps, exchange rules, clearing, and disclosures. Clarity can unlock onshore issuance and trading.

What’s in focus

- Definitions for security-based swaps versus commodity-like digital asset swaps.

- Treatment of products referencing a single token, an index, a basket, protocol revenues, or tokenized securities. SEC release.

Market angle

- The US lost derivatives liquidity offshore. Workable definitions could shift volume to regulated venues if rules are practical. SEC document.

What it is not

- Not legalization or a ban of categories.

- Not a settlement of SEC–CFTC disputes.

- It is a request for comment that can shape final rule text. Source.

Institutional read-through

- Hedging, basis, and volatility strategies need regulated derivatives.

- Banks, asset managers, and clearing firms get a formal channel to flag gaps and propose product-specific paths. SEC.

Timeline

- 60-day comment period after Federal Register publication.

- Next steps depend on submissions from industry and investor-protection groups. Official notice.

Bottom line

- Direction is constructive but preliminary.

- Watch the comment file and whether agencies translate feedback into a usable rulebook for BTC, ETH, and broader digital asset derivatives. SEC/CFTC.