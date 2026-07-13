SEC prepares Regulation Crypto rulemaking on custody, broker-dealers, digital asset operations
SEC readies “Regulation Crypto” rulemaking. The agency signals a pivot from case-by-case enforcement to formal rules under Chair Paul Atkins. Source: SEC press release.
Headline
SEC drafts “Regulation Crypto”; shifts toward formal rules
Key points
- The SEC is preparing a digital asset rulemaking package. SEC press release
- Agenda expected to cover custody, broker-dealer standards, and digital asset operations. SEC press release
- Formal rules would mark a move away from enforcement-led supervision. SEC press release
Why it matters now
Clarity changes how products launch. It shapes where firms operate. It affects how institutions price risk.
A rulebook won’t ease pressure by default. Tough custody rules, capital, or registration could still bite. The difference is visibility before launch, not after a subpoena. SEC press release
How to read the tape
Treat this as a context shift. Watch for filings, integrations, and operational changes, not just headlines. In recent volatile weeks, traders weighed ETF flows, legal updates, listings, upgrades, and liquidity in parallel. Source-backed steps matter more than chatter. SEC press release
What to track next
Follow-up data that confirms scope: custody standards, broker-dealer pathways, exchange operations, and token handling. If execution follows, this can evolve into a broader market theme. If not, attention may rotate quickly. SEC press release