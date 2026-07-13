SEC prepares Regulation Crypto rulemaking on custody, broker-dealers, digital asset operations

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SEC readies “Regulation Crypto” rulemaking. The agency signals a pivot from case-by-case enforcement to formal rules under Chair Paul Atkins. Source: SEC press release.

Headline

SEC drafts “Regulation Crypto”; shifts toward formal rules

Key points

- The SEC is preparing a digital asset rulemaking package. SEC press release

- Agenda expected to cover custody, broker-dealer standards, and digital asset operations. SEC press release

- Formal rules would mark a move away from enforcement-led supervision. SEC press release

Why it matters now

Clarity changes how products launch. It shapes where firms operate. It affects how institutions price risk.

A rulebook won’t ease pressure by default. Tough custody rules, capital, or registration could still bite. The difference is visibility before launch, not after a subpoena. SEC press release

How to read the tape

Treat this as a context shift. Watch for filings, integrations, and operational changes, not just headlines. In recent volatile weeks, traders weighed ETF flows, legal updates, listings, upgrades, and liquidity in parallel. Source-backed steps matter more than chatter. SEC press release

What to track next

Follow-up data that confirms scope: custody standards, broker-dealer pathways, exchange operations, and token handling. If execution follows, this can evolve into a broader market theme. If not, attention may rotate quickly. SEC press release