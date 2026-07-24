SEC enforcement deputy Sam Waldon exits; Osman Nawaz takes role

Neutral

Delete this article? This action is irreversible.

SEC names new Enforcement No. 2. No crypto policy shift announced.

Sam Waldon leaves the SEC on July 31, 2026. Osman Nawaz takes his role as Principal Deputy Director of Enforcement. SEC press release.

This is a leadership change, not a crypto pivot. The SEC did not announce any change to digital-asset enforcement.

Why it matters

- Enforcement turns policy into cases, settlements, and court wins. It sets practical boundaries for exchanges, token issuers, staking, lending, disclosures, custody, fraud, manipulation, and broker-dealer issues. Primary source.

- Priorities outlive any one official. The Commission, courts, statutes, staff, and events shape the docket.

What to watch next

- New cases, subpoenas, settlements, and complaints.

- Public remarks from senior officials.

- Court outcomes that tighten or expand SEC authority.

- Congressional moves on market structure and stablecoins that could redirect enforcement over time.

Context for crypto investors

- Personnel shifts often spark speculation about softer or tougher stances. The release does not signal a change in crypto enforcement.

- Outcomes will show up in future actions, not in this announcement.

Sources

- SEC announces Sam Waldon’s departure and Osman Nawaz’s appointment.