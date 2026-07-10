Solana governance advances priority fee proposal to adjust validator incentives

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Solana advanced a fee-market update. Governance moved SIMD-0097 to change priority fees and validator rewards.

Title: Solana moves SIMD-0097 to reshape priority fees and validator payouts

The change targets congestion periods when users compete for blockspace. It shifts how validators earn from priority fees and how transactions are priced. Source: SIMD-0097 on GitHub.

Fee design is now a core economic debate for Solana. It affects network scaling, incentives, and user costs over time. GitHub issue.

What changes for market participants

- Priority fees become central to validator incentives

- Transaction costs adjust under high demand

- Validator economics keep evolving with governance updates

All per SIMD-0097.

Why traders and builders are watching

Builders want scale without perverse incentives. Traders track whether fee mechanics reduce frictions in busy periods. These updates compound; they don’t move price on announcement, but they shape throughput, costs, and stickiness if adopted as proposed. Evidence: proposal text and discussion.

Bottom line

This is a development to monitor, not a guaranteed turning point. Follow how validators implement the change and how congestion metrics and user costs respond, per SIMD-0097.