Upbit starts 2 PM quiz; first 6,000 get Silver Random Box

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Upbit runs second quiz mission at 2:00 PM; 6,000 Silver Random Boxes

Upbit launches the 2nd quiz mission today at 2:00 PM. First 6,000 users get one Silver Random Box.

Details are split into two rounds. Today is round two.

Silver Random Box pays 5–80 DATA. Quantity is fixed at 6,000 for this round.

- Start time 2:00 PM local today

- Reward Silver Random Box

- Payout range 5–80 DATA per box

- First come, first served 6,000 users

Sources: Upbit notice, event page