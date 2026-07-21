엠블, 2027년 자체 L1 메인넷 출시하고 AMB로 리브랜딩

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MVL plans its own Layer 1 and a token rebrand. Mainnet launch will shift MVL to AMB.

The team announced Ambient Hailing, a ride-hailing service. They compared it to Korea’s TADA and said it targets cities like New York.

Ambient Protocol, MVL’s Layer 1, is slated for launch by 2027. After mainnet goes live, the MVL token will rebrand to AMB.

MVL continues to run mobility operations and now moves to build core infra. Timing signals a multi-year roadmap rather than an immediate rollout.