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Aave Labs submits Aave V4 proposal to unify liquidity across chains

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Aave Labs proposes V4: unified liquidity and cross-chain layer

Aave Labs filed a V4 temp-check on governance. It targets a unified liquidity layer and wider cross-chain flow. Aave governance post.

Aave (AAVE) wants to coordinate liquidity across markets and chains. The goal is less fragmentation and cleaner routing. That can change borrowing, collateral use, and liquidity paths at scale. Proposal details.

Aave Labs outlined a technical path for V4 in a temp-check.

The design centers on a unified liquidity layer and broader cross-chain functionality per the post.

The proposal signals ongoing investment in core architecture, not just tokens per governance materials.

It is not live yet. It’s a proposal stage. Source.