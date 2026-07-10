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4 hours ago
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Aave DAO approves deploying V3 lending pools on zkSync Era

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Aave DAO approves V3 launch on zkSync Era

Aave will deploy V3 pools on zkSync Era. DAO voters approved the steps to proceed, bringing lending to a ZK-rollup environment on Aave Governance.

Users get Aave V3 borrowing and lending on zkSync Era. Zero-knowledge rollups provide the scaling layer behind it per Aave Governance.

The update is one data point in a broader shift. Deployments and DAO votes show where liquidity and usage may concentrate next per source.

Source: Aave Governance proposal to deploy Aave V3 on zkSync Era.

First mention: Aave