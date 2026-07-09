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Chainlink integrates CCIP with zkSync Era to enable cross-chain messaging

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Chainlink brings CCIP to zkSync Era.

Developers get cross‑chain messaging and token transfers on zkSync.

Chainlink announced the CCIP integration with zkSync Era in an official release on its site.

Chainlink integrated CCIP with zkSync Era

Builders get cross‑chain messaging and token transfer rails

Interoperability moves closer to core L2 infrastructure

Why it matters. zkSync competes among Ethereum L2s. Cheaper fees are not enough. Safe connectivity to other chains is a must.

What CCIP adds. A standard messaging layer. A familiar path to move tokens and pass instructions across networks. Source is the Chainlink announcement detailing the launch.

Chainlink’s push. The team is expanding beyond price feeds. CCIP targets secure cross‑chain activity. Integrations like zkSync reinforce that role.

Risk context. Bridges and messaging layers face reliability tests. Trust follows uptime and security, not headlines.

For builders. Easier design of multi‑chain apps. Liquidity moves, governance messages, DeFi workflows, and token transfers become simpler on zkSync with CCIP.

Bottom line. Interoperability is turning into a key L2 feature. The chains that reduce cross‑ecosystem friction may gain an edge. Source: Chainlink’s release announcing the integration.